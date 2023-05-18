© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Disturbed's David Draiman: "We continue to clench the fist instead of outstretch the open hand"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 18, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT
Disturbed-2022-cr-Travis-Shinn-billboard-1548.jpeg

The frontman talks divorce, Down With the Sickness, and a duet with Heart’s Ann Wilson

Disturbed’s David Draiman calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about the band’s latest album, Divisive, and upcoming tour. The frontman tells us what keeps the band’s drive and momentum for writing new music this far into their career, how their breakthrough hit “Down With the Sickness” continues to speak to modern times, and how his duet with Heart’s Ann Wilson was originally written in the wake of bandmate Dan Donegan’s divorce, but has come to speak to his own recent split. Draiman goes on to discuss the groups 25 year longevity, wanting more guests on upcoming LPs, and the new ideas they have for the upcoming tour.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.