Disturbed's David Draiman: "We continue to clench the fist instead of outstretch the open hand"

Disturbed’s David Draiman calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about the band’s latest album, Divisive, and upcoming tour. The frontman tells us what keeps the band’s drive and momentum for writing new music this far into their career, how their breakthrough hit “Down With the Sickness” continues to speak to modern times, and how his duet with Heart’s Ann Wilson was originally written in the wake of bandmate Dan Donegan’s divorce, but has come to speak to his own recent split. Draiman goes on to discuss the groups 25 year longevity, wanting more guests on upcoming LPs, and the new ideas they have for the upcoming tour.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.