A Garage Rock Story of A Woman Boxer in New Song from Yezzer

Psychedelic blues rock trio from Louisville, Yezzer that features Brian Leonard on bass and vocals, Jason Sturgill on bass, and Nick Stinnet on drums, just released a new EP called Page of Wands. The lead track is called "Christi Martin" that tells the story of real life professional boxer Christy Martin. From the band:

"Christy Martin almost single-handedly put female boxing on the map when she fought on the undercard of the Tyson-Holyfield pay-per-view in 1996. In 2010, her coach, Jim Martin, who groomed Christy from a young age and eventually married her, stabbed and shot her in their home in Orange County, Florida. Christy did not die. Instead, she re-connected with her old friend, Lisa Holewyne, a boxer who she fought and beat in 2001. Lisa helped nurse Christy back to health, and the two fell in love and were married in 2017. Christy was not only able to fight again but fought all the way back to a title fight and came razor-close to winning. And the man who shot her? She put him behind bars for good. Jim Martin was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012. Christy Martin was an amazing human being and the definition of resilience."

Christy is now 54 years old and still with her spouse Lisa, and is also the subject of a 2017 film called Untold: Deal With The Devil.

The song "Christi Martin" clocks in at a fast 1:59, like a quick punch, which sounds about right! Catch Yezzer in action at their next gig at Planet of The Tapes on July 15th, 2023. Listen to the EP below.