IT'S ALIVE: Santana "Evil Ways" (Woodstock, 1969)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
Today, we're looking back at Santana's performance at Woodstock Music and Art Fair in 1969. The San Francisco band is now regarded as a major influence on the Latin rock subgenre, but at the time, they were mostly unknown. When they hit the stage in August of 1969, they had only been a band for a couple of years.
The legendary festival was just months after they scored a record deal with Columbia following an audition opening for The Grateful Dead. Santana's self-titled debut album was not even released until a few days after they surprised Woodstock audiences. Understanding the timeline of the band makes this performance of "Evil Ways" all the more impressive.