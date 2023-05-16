The Big Stomp just announced its lineup for 2023 and will take place August 18th & 19th at Jones Fields. Formerly known as "Pete Fest", the music festival maintains its commitment to "stomp out the stigma" attached to mental health. Mental health resources will be on site as usual and lots of great music too! Featured bands are Lettuce, Bahamas, Heartless Bastards and 20 more regional and local acts. More info about the festival can be found here.