© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

The Big Stomp just announced its lineup for 2023!

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published May 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
bigstomp.jpg
Pete Foundation
/
The Big Stomp Festival 2023

The Big Stomp just announced its lineup for 2023 and will take place August 18th & 19th at Jones Fields. Formerly known as "Pete Fest", the music festival maintains its commitment to "stomp out the stigma" attached to mental health. Mental health resources will be on site as usual and lots of great music too! Featured bands are Lettuce, Bahamas, Heartless Bastards and 20 more regional and local acts. More info about the festival can be found here.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.