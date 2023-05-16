© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! song of the Day: Rhiannon Giddens announces new solo album sharing the title track "You're The One"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published May 16, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Rhiannon Giddens (2)Ebru Yildiz.jpg
Ebru Yildiz
/
Nonesuch

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

2023 is shaping up to be a very good year for Rhiannon Giddens. She just won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Music, and has shared the news of her upcoming album release, “You’re The One.” It’s her first solo album in six years and her first of all original songs. It is set for release August 18 via Nonesuch.

The Grammy-winner shared the first taste of the album with its title track. In a press release she said that its inspiration goes back an emotional moment she shared with her then-infant son 10 years ago. “Your life has changed forever, and you don’t know it until you’re in the middle of it and it hits you,” Giddens said. “I held his little cheek up to my face, and was just reminded, ‘Oh my God, my children — they have every bit of my heart.'”

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.