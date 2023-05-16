listen hear! song of the Day: Rhiannon Giddens announces new solo album sharing the title track "You're The One"

2023 is shaping up to be a very good year for Rhiannon Giddens. She just won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Music, and has shared the news of her upcoming album release, “You’re The One.” It’s her first solo album in six years and her first of all original songs. It is set for release August 18 via Nonesuch.

The Grammy-winner shared the first taste of the album with its title track. In a press release she said that its inspiration goes back an emotional moment she shared with her then-infant son 10 years ago. “Your life has changed forever, and you don’t know it until you’re in the middle of it and it hits you,” Giddens said. “I held his little cheek up to my face, and was just reminded, ‘Oh my God, my children — they have every bit of my heart.'”