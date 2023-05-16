IT'S ALIVE: The Beach Boys "God Only Knows" (Knebworth, England, 1980)

The Beach Boys released their eleventh studio album Pet Sounds on this day in 1966. The now highly-influential album was originally released to lukewarm criticism and less than ideal sales. Today, the album is still praised, studied, and written about. Brian Wilson produced, arranged, and composed nearly everything on the album, with the help of lyricist Tony Asher. Their blending of musical styles and use of uniquely introspective lyrics stand out even now.

It was Asher who inspired Wilson's creation of "God Only Knows, "what is often considered one of the greatest songs of all time. Asher's love for classic love songs, particularly the 1944 standard "Stella By Starlight," stuck with Wilson, and inspired him to write a style of song he had never written before.

This video features the original lineup of The Beach Boys: Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson and Alan Jardine at Knebworth House on June 21st 1980. This was the final time the original group played together on a UK stage.