Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Squeeze "Tempted"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published May 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Today in 1981, British pop band Squeeze released their 4th album, East Side Story. At the suggestion of album producer Elvis Costello, Paul Carrack took over lead vocal on the Glen Tilbrook & Chris Difford penned track “Tempted.” It’s one of a few Squeeze songs with Paul Carrack as lead vocalist during his brief stint in the group. It’s also considered to be one of the group’s signature songs.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
