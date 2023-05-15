© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Paolo Nutini: "True Romance is one of the most amazing love stories ever."

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT
paolo-nutini-last-night-in-the-bittersweet-album.jpg

The singer-songwriter talks about the Tarantino movie and influence of Jodorowsky's Dune, & Delicatessen

Paolo Nutini catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Last Night In The Bittersweet, his first album in eight years. The singer-songwriter takes us into his process, being uncomfortable with mass exposure, and the moments he considered writing for other artists instead of himself. Nutini goes on to talk about the movies that influenced this latest album, from sampling Tarantino’s True Romance to being inspired by the documentary Jodorowsky's Dune and French film Delicatessen.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
