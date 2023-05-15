Paolo Nutini: "True Romance is one of the most amazing love stories ever."

Paolo Nutini catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Last Night In The Bittersweet, his first album in eight years. The singer-songwriter takes us into his process, being uncomfortable with mass exposure, and the moments he considered writing for other artists instead of himself. Nutini goes on to talk about the movies that influenced this latest album, from sampling Tarantino’s True Romance to being inspired by the documentary Jodorowsky's Dune and French film Delicatessen.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.