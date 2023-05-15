IT'S ALIVE: Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash "Jackson" (Las Vegas, 1979)

Today we remember famous folk performer June Carter Cash. She originally gained success as part of the second generation of The Carter Family, and later Mother Maybelle and the Carter Sisters. Her long career consisted of not only singing and songwriting, but also dancing, acting, writing, and humanitarianism. In 1968, she married Johnny Cash, with whom she built a life and extensive music catalog.

In 1979, they performed a fun, charming concert in Las Vegas. Their chemistry and shared stage presence is palpable, even seeing it through a recording over 40 years later. Watch their performance of "Jackson" above, and watch some of their heartwarming banter in the sweet clip below where June Carter Cash performs an autoharp solo.