© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash "Jackson" (Las Vegas, 1979)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today we remember famous folk performer June Carter Cash. She originally gained success as part of the second generation of The Carter Family, and later Mother Maybelle and the Carter Sisters. Her long career consisted of not only singing and songwriting, but also dancing, acting, writing, and humanitarianism. In 1968, she married Johnny Cash, with whom she built a life and extensive music catalog.

In 1979, they performed a fun, charming concert in Las Vegas. Their chemistry and shared stage presence is palpable, even seeing it through a recording over 40 years later. Watch their performance of "Jackson" above, and watch some of their heartwarming banter in the sweet clip below where June Carter Cash performs an autoharp solo.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.