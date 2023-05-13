© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Ally Sheedy: "Molly Ringwald and I lived through something together with the whole Brat Pack thing"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 13, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
molly-ringwald-and-ally-sheedy-in-single-drunk-female-season-2-1140x815.jpg

The actress talks Single Drunk Female, Molly Ringwald Cameo, and Upcoming Brat Pack Doc

Ally Sheedy drops by to talk with Kyle Meredith about season 2 of Single Drunk Female, out now on Freeform. The actress dissects where our favorite characters have arrived in this latest run with Samantha finding something to grab onto with her newfound sobriety and Carol learning that she’s really the problem, as well as getting their backstories, and us constantly questioning how crazy Carol might be. Sheedy also talks about having her Breakfast Club castmate Molly Ringwald as a cameo, how she’s going to be part of Andrew McCarthy’s upcoming Brat Pack documentary, and how teaching has become a passion of hers over the past few years.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.