Ally Sheedy: "Molly Ringwald and I lived through something together with the whole Brat Pack thing"

Ally Sheedy drops by to talk with Kyle Meredith about season 2 of Single Drunk Female, out now on Freeform. The actress dissects where our favorite characters have arrived in this latest run with Samantha finding something to grab onto with her newfound sobriety and Carol learning that she’s really the problem, as well as getting their backstories, and us constantly questioning how crazy Carol might be. Sheedy also talks about having her Breakfast Club castmate Molly Ringwald as a cameo, how she’s going to be part of Andrew McCarthy’s upcoming Brat Pack documentary, and how teaching has become a passion of hers over the past few years.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.