Louisville-based musical project The Actual recently shared their newest single "Tomorrow's Today." Creator Andy Yost takes his 90's grunge and 2000's pop-punk influences to create his own modern sound, which we first heard with the release of The Actual's debut Boombox: The EP. The release of "Tomorrow's Today" comes ahead of the release of the band's next EP, expected to be released later this year. Listen to the new single here!