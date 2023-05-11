SoundTRAX: "Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack"

As the old joke goes, "If you remember Woodstock you weren't actually there."

But the soundtrack is impossible to forget.

53 years ago today, the triple LP was released as Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More, containing just some of the memorable performances from the 1969 festival.

There are some discrepancies, with some songs shortened or later overdubbed, but it's still a hell of a moment in time.

The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Richie Havens and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young are featured— as well as Sha-Na-Na, which still comes off as extraordinarily odd.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with a legendary cover of a Beatles classic.

In honor of the 53rd anniversary of the Woodstock soundtrack, it's Joe Cocker with "A Little Help From My Friends."