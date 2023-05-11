© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

SoundTRAX: "Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published May 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
The cover of the iconic Woodstock soundtrack features the crowd and a couple wrapped in a blanket.
Cotillion/Atlantic Records
/
Burk Uzzle

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

As the old joke goes, "If you remember Woodstock you weren't actually there."

But the soundtrack is impossible to forget.

53 years ago today, the triple LP was released as Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More, containing just some of the memorable performances from the 1969 festival.

There are some discrepancies, with some songs shortened or later overdubbed, but it's still a hell of a moment in time.

The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Richie Havens and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young are featured— as well as Sha-Na-Na, which still comes off as extraordinarily odd.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with a legendary cover of a Beatles classic.

In honor of the 53rd anniversary of the Woodstock soundtrack, it's Joe Cocker with "A Little Help From My Friends."

Tags
Music WFPKSoundTRAXArts and Culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
