Music

Radiohead's Philip Selway: “We’re all keen to do something together musically”

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT
Selway-Phil-Sharp.jpg

The drummer/singer-songwriter talks paranoia, Portishead’s influence, & Strange Dance

Philip Selway joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest solo album, Strange Dance. The Radiohead drummer introduces us to his latest collaborators and bandmates, Portishead’s influence on his musical landscape, and the paranoia that threads throughout the LP. Selway also discusses Radiohead’s reputation for running away from catchy songs and speculates whether we’ll get another album from the legendary band.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
