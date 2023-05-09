© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Little Richard "Great Gosh A'mighty" (Italy, 1989)

By Otis Junior
Published May 9, 2023

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today we remember rock and roll legend Richard Wayne Penniman, known famously as Little Richard. The Architect of Rock and Roll released his first major hit "Tutti Frutti" in 1955, and became an instant success and cultural influence. His performances were known for their unique energy and power to encourage racial integration prior to the Civil Rights Movement.

Little Richard remained a rock and roll legend and cultural icon over the next several decades. In 1989, he was featured in the Legends of Rock n Roll concert in Italy alongside fellow rock pioneers like Bo Diddley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more. This video features his performance of
"Great Gosh A'mighty" at the event, after a loving introduction from Ray Charles.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
