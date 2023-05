Fotocrime is the brainchild of Louisville's Ryan Patterson. He and his bandmates, guitarist Nick Thieneman and bassist Will Allard, will be releasing one single per month up until the release of their full length album called Accelerated due September 8th of this year. They've also found a new label ready to champion their dark wave pop sound called Artoffact. Check out the first single "Turn Away" in visual form courtesy of the video below.