Dove Cameron: "If I discovered an alternate musical reality, I'd go for a while"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 7, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT
dove-cameron-and-aaron-tveit.jpeg

Dove Cameron & Aaron Tveit on the Darker 2nd Season of Schmigadoon

Dove Cameron & Aaron Tveit sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the 2nd season of Schmigadoon on Apple TV+. The actor/musicians talk about the show becoming an anthology series and shifting the timeline to the darker fare of the 60s and 70s (you’ll notice heavy nods to Chicago, Hair, Sweeny Todd, and Cabaret, among others), and the line where a character ends and the real person begins. Cameron and Tveit also speculate on a third season, touch on their own solo music, and whether or not they’d run off to a magical musical land to live in.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
