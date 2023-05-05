listen hear! Song of the Day: Bethany Cosentino announces new solo album with debut single "It's Fine"

She’s best known for the last decade and a half as the front woman of acclaimed indie band Best Coast. Bethany Cosentino has announced her debut solo album, Natural Disaster, with the release of the lead single, “It’s Fine.”

She found inspiration for the new project from influential powerhouse singer/songwriter/guitarists like Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow, female-led Lilith Fair artists, and ’90s country icons. The new album was produced by pop-rock virtuoso Butch Walker, and set for release on July 28 via Concord Records.

"This was the first song I wrote and recorded for this album,” she said in a press release. “I was inspired to write “It’s Fine” when I was faced with a situation that required me to pick a side: get revenge, or get over it. In the end, I chose the latter, because I realized the former is just not who I am anymore – but, there is always going to be a side of me that considers it, even if just for a split second. Because no matter how much we evolve and grow – our old stuff is usually just creeping right around the corner."

"It’s also about the lightness of what it feels like when you just surrender and accept that everything around you is in fact … fine. That sure –there could be a metaphorical catastrophe lurking in the wings –but accepting things for what they are in the moment is truly all you can do. I’m learning to be ok with trusting that I’ll figure out what to do if and when things … aren’t actually fine – but until then, who cares? It’s fine."