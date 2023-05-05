© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Adele "Hometown Glory" (Later... with Jools Holland, 2008)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today, English singer-songwriter Adele is another year older. Another year to Adele is always another year of inspiration, as all of her albums are titled as the age she was when writing them. In 2021, she released her most recent album 30 to critical acclaim.

This performance takes us back to the very beginning, with a 20-year-old Adele singing the first single from her debut album 19. After seeing her evolve for over a decade, it is remarkable to go back and see the original spark that made Adele an instant star.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
