IT'S ALIVE: Adele "Hometown Glory" (Later... with Jools Holland, 2008)

Today, English singer-songwriter Adele is another year older. Another year to Adele is always another year of inspiration, as all of her albums are titled as the age she was when writing them. In 2021, she released her most recent album 30 to critical acclaim.

This performance takes us back to the very beginning, with a 20-year-old Adele singing the first single from her debut album 19. After seeing her evolve for over a decade, it is remarkable to go back and see the original spark that made Adele an instant star.