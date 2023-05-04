© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

M.W. Hale shared a performance of "My Old Kentucky Home" just in time for Derby

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT

Louisville singer-songwriter M.W. Hale shared a new rendition of "My Old Kentucky Home" just in time for Derby. The track was recorded during a performance at Louisville's Holsopple Brewing. Hale is accompanied on the song by C. R. Millett on electric guitar, Zach Barger on Mandolin, Tyler Spear on Banjo, and Andrew Chapman on keys and harmony.

The song is part of an entire live album made of performances from that night. The full release is set to be released on June 2.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
