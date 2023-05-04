listen hear! Song of the Day: Deer Tick preview new album with "Forgiving Ties"

Providence, Rhode Island’s hometown band, Deer Tick, shared news about their forthcoming album, Emotional Contracts, set for release June 16th on ATO Records.

In a press release, the band’s John McCauley said, “We’ve had a habit of trying to maintain a strict control over everything in the studio, but this time we wanted to see what it would feel like to let go a bit. We figured that the songs were strong enough to stand on their own two feet, so whatever we put them through would just make them stronger and take us in some new directions.”

The first preview of the album is the lead single, “Forgiving Ties.” Ian O’Neil, who sings lead vocals on the track commented, “The song is essentially a metaphor for the fear that results from a sudden traumatic event, and how to move forward and take care of yourself and your loved ones.”

Watch the music video, directed by Brandon Herman, below