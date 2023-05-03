Today's ear X-tacy: Elvis Costello & The Attractions "Accidents Will Happen"

Today in 1979, "Accidents Will Happen" was released as the second single from Elvis Costello & The Attractions’ album, Armed Forces.

Costello has said the he wrote the song about his many infidelities during this period of his career:

"Back in '78, I was young and newly famous, and I didn't have any sense of responsibility. Temptation came along, and I gave in to it more than I should have. That's what this song is really about."

He said that the song had been inspired by the Burt Bacharach—Hal David song "Anyone Who Had a Heart". He also cited musically that the Left Banke's "Walk Away Renée" was as well.

In a humorous reference to the song title, the cover of the single was printed inside-out.

