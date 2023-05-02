© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: The Stone Roses "She Bangs The Drums"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published May 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

May 2nd, 1989, Manchester England rock band The Stone Roses released their self-titled debut album. Although not an immediate success, the album has sold over 4 million copies worldwide, and considered to be one of the greatest albums of all time.

“She Bangs The Drums” was the second single released and their first Top 40 hit in the UK. It’s been called one of the greatest alternative singles of the ‘80s, as well as one of the greatest indie anthems.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
