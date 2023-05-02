Today's ear X-tacy: The Stone Roses "She Bangs The Drums"

May 2nd, 1989, Manchester England rock band The Stone Roses released their self-titled debut album. Although not an immediate success, the album has sold over 4 million copies worldwide, and considered to be one of the greatest albums of all time.

“She Bangs The Drums” was the second single released and their first Top 40 hit in the UK. It’s been called one of the greatest alternative singles of the ‘80s, as well as one of the greatest indie anthems.

