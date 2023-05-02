© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Shimona blossoms on new single "The Garden Never Lies"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT

Louisville singer-songwriter Sam Brenzel has rebranded and expanded with the formation of the band Shimona. Not only is Shimona the name of the band, but an extension of Brenzel's own identity. She talked about the decision to go by a new name saying, "The new name is actually not new to me at all. It’s my Hebrew name that translates to 'hear' or 'listen.'" Sharing sounds has been a part of her since birth.

Brenzel (aka Shimona) enlisted the help of three fellow Louisvillians to fill out the sound. Coda Battousai plays bass alongside drummer Joe Coleman and guitarist/producer Casey Powell. Their new single "The Garden Never Lies" is out now.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior