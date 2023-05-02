listen hear! Song of the Day: Brandy Clark "She Smoked in the House"

Brandy Clark has shared the second preview from her forthcoming self-titled album. The new project was produced by Brandi Carlile and features special guests Derek Trucks and Lucius.

The new single, “She Smoked in the House,” was inspired by memories of her grandmother and songs of Merle Haggard. She explained:

“I was driving around listening to a lot of Merle Haggard. I got stuck on ‘Are the Good Times Really Over for Good’ for weeks. That song really makes me think of my grandparents and that generation. I just couldn’t get away from it. So I started on a song called ‘They Smoked in the House,’ but I just couldn’t connect with it in the way that I needed to. I remembered someone once telling me that to be general, you must be specific and so I pivoted and started working on ‘SHE Smoked in the House.’ The ‘SHE’ is my grandma Ruth. To this day, my grandma Ruth is my favorite character to ever walk the planet. Looking back, I wrote this song because I was missing her and the things that she valued in life. I never thought that it would ever be on a record. It was for me….but now it’s for you, too.”

About the new album she said:

”This album is a return home to me in many ways. Musically it’s the rawest I’ve been since 12 Stories and maybe even rawer. When Brandi and I sat down and talked about working together, one thing that really intrigued me was her saying “I see it as your return to the northwest.” (Since the two of us are both from Washington state). That comment inspired so much for me. It took me back to where and how I grew up. “Northwest” and “She Smoked In The House” were both a result of that early conversation. Working with another recording artist on this project was such a gift that I didn’t even know I needed and changed the way I want to write songs and make records moving forward. My hope is that anyone who hears this album will feel the heart that I put into every note of it.”

Brandy Clark will be out 5/19 via Warner Records.