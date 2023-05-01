IT'S ALIVE: Johnny Cash "I Walk the Line" (Denmark, 1971)

Johnny Cash released his signature song "I Walk the Line" on this day in 1956. The song was the country icon's first #1 hit on the Billboard charts, and remained there for 43 weeks, selling 2 million copies. While stationed in Germany as a member of the United States Air Force, Cash was inspired by the backwards playback of his guitar runs to write the chord progression.

In 1971, Cash performed in a small television studio for a Danish television broadcast. He's surrounded by an intimate, loving audience, and is in top form throughout the performance. This video finds him there, playing the historic tune.