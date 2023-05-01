© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Johnny Cash "I Walk the Line" (Denmark, 1971)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Johnny Cash released his signature song "I Walk the Line" on this day in 1956. The song was the country icon's first #1 hit on the Billboard charts, and remained there for 43 weeks, selling 2 million copies. While stationed in Germany as a member of the United States Air Force, Cash was inspired by the backwards playback of his guitar runs to write the chord progression.

In 1971, Cash performed in a small television studio for a Danish television broadcast. He's surrounded by an intimate, loving audience, and is in top form throughout the performance. This video finds him there, playing the historic tune.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior