Joshua Henry: "The moment when speaking isn't enough, that's when you burst into song"

Joshua Henry sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest single, “Can’t Nobody Tell Us Nothing” and upcoming album. The Broadway star/singer-songwriter tells us about the specific day he found his falsetto, having folks like Sara Bareilles, Patina Miller, and Phillipa Soo as his sounding board and collaborators, and the moments when his Broadway sounds leak into his songwriting. Henry goes on to discuss what’s fueling the inward-looking themes that drive the new LP, recently coming off of starring in Into the Woods and the nationally televised Beauty & The Beast, and why cast recordings are not his favorite.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.