Jack Keyes looks back on life in his new single "The House"

Louisville's Jack Keyes recently released his newest single "The House." In the new track, he "takes on the theme of guilt through the symbol of a burning home. " Recorded at Louisville's La La Land studio with enginner/producer Anne Gauthier, the song features fellow Louisvillians Fiona Palenski, Ellie Ruth, and Blase Grody on drums, viola, and saxophone, respectively.

"We make so many little decisions, and sometimes I can't help but be a little nostalgic for the alternate lives I didn't pick," Keyes said. "I wrote this song as an exercise in trying to not blame myself for the bumps in the road on the path I've taken."

Today, Keyes shared a new video for the song, animated by mutli-media artist and musician Daniel Lobb. In addition to leading Louisville band So It Was, Lobb runs an award-winning stop-motion animation studio called Multi-plane. Watch his work for Jack Keyes' newest single "The House" here.