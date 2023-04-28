© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Jack Keyes looks back on life in his new single "The House"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT

Louisville's Jack Keyes recently released his newest single "The House." In the new track, he "takes on the theme of guilt through the symbol of a burning home. " Recorded at Louisville's La La Land studio with enginner/producer Anne Gauthier, the song features fellow Louisvillians Fiona Palenski, Ellie Ruth, and Blase Grody on drums, viola, and saxophone, respectively.

"We make so many little decisions, and sometimes I can't help but be a little nostalgic for the alternate lives I didn't pick," Keyes said. "I wrote this song as an exercise in trying to not blame myself for the bumps in the road on the path I've taken."

Today, Keyes shared a new video for the song, animated by mutli-media artist and musician Daniel Lobb. In addition to leading Louisville band So It Was, Lobb runs an award-winning stop-motion animation studio called Multi-plane. Watch his work for Jack Keyes' newest single "The House" here.

