IT'S ALIVE: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers "American Girl" (Live Aid, 1985)
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on this day in 1999. The band formed in the mid 70s, and went on to release thirteen albums (not including live collections and Tom Petty's solo records). They achieved mainstream success during the late 70s/early 80s, and in 1985, they were booked to play in front of 100,00 audience members at the Live Aid concerts at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia USA. This footage finds them there performing "American Girl."