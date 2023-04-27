© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Phourist & the Photons compiled stills in the visual for "This Can't Be How I Go"

By Otis Junior
Published April 27, 2023

Louisville band Phourist & the Photons have shared a new visual for their song "This Can't Be How I Go." The visual is a series of photos taken by photographer James Paine at recent show. Once the band saw just how many photos were taken, bassist Jailynn Noel and songwriter Nick Hill teamed up with Paine to develop the concept of telling the story of a gig with the Phourist & the Photons through photos.

Watch the new visual for "This Can't Be How I Go" here!

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
