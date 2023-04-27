listen hear! Song of the Day: The Tallest Man On Earth "Looking For Love"

Swedish musician The Tallest Man On Earth (aka Kristian Matsson) recently released Henry St., his first new album in four years, his first with a band. He just shared the video for the album track, “Looking For Love.”

Working with producer Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso, Matsson, commented it’s the “most me album yet, because it covers so many of the different noises in my head. Having been away from it taught me that making music and performing is what I’m doing for the rest of my life, and I’m so grateful for it. It has given me new confidence and playfulness. This is what I do. It’s unconditional.”

Speaking about the collaboration he added, “The first day in the studio, Nick created this hissing noise while I was feedbacking electric guitar. We had so much fun jamming like that. Then Nick put down some piano to overdub my guitar, and we knew we had the song. Nick is so emotionally intelligent, and we share an almost childlike joy in things that can happen with music. He makes the songs come truly alive by keeping the performances and the humanity in––the kind of stuff that just happens during the session.”