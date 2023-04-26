© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Tyler Posey on writing for Teen Wolf: "It's hard to walk away from this gig”

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
The actor/musician talks new music, getting the evil eye from Jason Bateman, & being inspired by Alkaline Trio and 311

Tyler Posey joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his upcoming album, Unravel, being an independent artist, and continuing to work with John Feldman. The actor/musician tells us about the bands that are inspiring his latest set, writing with his partner Phem, and composing a track for the Teen Wolf movie, which he stars in. In fact, Posey says he wants to keep the series going now that the movie has broken a few records, and then goes on to discuss working in the Scream TV series, getting the stink eye from Jason Bateman at the Teen Choice Awards, and when we might expect a tour.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
