Tyler Posey on writing for Teen Wolf: "It's hard to walk away from this gig”

Tyler Posey joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his upcoming album, Unravel, being an independent artist, and continuing to work with John Feldman. The actor/musician tells us about the bands that are inspiring his latest set, writing with his partner Phem, and composing a track for the Teen Wolf movie, which he stars in. In fact, Posey says he wants to keep the series going now that the movie has broken a few records, and then goes on to discuss working in the Scream TV series, getting the stink eye from Jason Bateman at the Teen Choice Awards, and when we might expect a tour.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.