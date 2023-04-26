Today's ear X-tacy: The Replacements "I'll Be You"

“I’ll Be You” by The Replacements was the lead single released from their sixth studio album, Don’t Tell a Soul, in 1989.

It was the band's only single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 51. Westerberg later said he was thankful for this because it meant he didn't have to play it for the rest of his life.

The song has since seen critical acclaim and its lyric of "rebel without a clue," was later quoted by the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on their 1991 song "Into the Great Wide Open.” The Replacements had once toured as openers for Petty.

Replacements drummer Chris Mars was born on this day (April 25, 1961) and in honor of his 62nd birthday, we share “I’ll Be You” as today’s ear X-tacy.