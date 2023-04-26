© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Joe P delivers fuzzy guitar rock on 'French Blonde'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Will Loftus
Published April 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
When New Jersey artist Joe P's band Deal Casino decided to call it quits during the early stages of the pandemic, frontman Joe Parella started posting nightly performances on TikTok. His videos began to take off, earning him hundreds of thousands of followers on the app, as well as the attention of entertainers such as Zane Lowe.

In this World Cafe session, Joe P joins us for a mini-concert to perform songs from his latest EP, French Blonde.

