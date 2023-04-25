© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Blur "Girls And Boys"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

April 25, 1994, Blur released their third album, Parklife. The record was a defining moment the emerging Britpop scene, and considered to be a landmark in British rock music history.

The lead single,"Girls & Boys," was Blur's first top 5 hit, and was named single of the year in the British press by NME and Melody Maker. The song deals with sexual roles, and freedom of sexual preference. Much of addresses the hedonistic club culture of the '90s

Vocalist and lyricist Damon Albarn found his inspiration for the song visiting clubs while vacationing in Magaluf on the Spanish island of Majorca. "I just love the whole idea of it, to be honest. I love herds," he has said. "All these blokes and all these girls meeting at the watering hole and then just copulating. There's no morality involved, I'm not saying it should or shouldn't happen."

