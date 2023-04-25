© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Rainbow Kitten Surprise "Drop Stop Roll"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT
RKS - 2022 approved photo - Credit Aubrey Denis.jpg
Aubrey Denis
/
Elektra Records

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Nashville-based quintet Rainbow Kitten Surprise have shared their mesmerizing new single, “Drop Stop Roll.” It’s their first new music release of the year and they promise more surprises are on the way as they embark on an extensive tour later this year.

Renowned for highly energetic and unforgettable live performances, the band defies genre categorization. Evoking the collective's creative magic once more, "Drop Stop Roll" - a fan favorite that the band has been playing live for the past year - glides along on a glassy clean guitar melody and steady beat on the way towards an instantly chantable chorus. It unfurls with a hypnotic harmony uplifted by psychedelic flourishes and ponderous lyrical poetry, creating a mesmerizing sonic experience.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons