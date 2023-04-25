Kentucky Soul worked up a new rendition of "Nine Pound Hammer"

Kentucky Soul recently released a new rendition of the traditional work song "Nine Pound Hammer." The song originated in post-Civil War US with Southern railroad workers, but this new version adds a blues-rock element to the tune.

Yani Vozos (of Appalatin) leads the song on guitar and vocals. Jesse Wells contributed fiddle to the track, while Amos Hopkins and Peter Klarman played bass and drums, respectively. Listen to their new spin on "Nine Pound Hammer" here!