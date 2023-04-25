© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Kentucky Soul worked up a new rendition of "Nine Pound Hammer"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published April 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT

Kentucky Soul recently released a new rendition of the traditional work song "Nine Pound Hammer." The song originated in post-Civil War US with Southern railroad workers, but this new version adds a blues-rock element to the tune.

Yani Vozos (of Appalatin) leads the song on guitar and vocals. Jesse Wells contributed fiddle to the track, while Amos Hopkins and Peter Klarman played bass and drums, respectively. Listen to their new spin on "Nine Pound Hammer" here!

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior