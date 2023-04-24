SoundTRAX: "The Boys"

I see actor Jack Quaid— son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid— is celebrating a birthday today, so it seemed like a good time to explore the music of the Amazon Prime show, The Boys.

Quaid plays Hughie Campbell, who, through an unfortunate incident, is tapped to help a ragtag group of misfits try to take down a corrupt industry of superheroes.

Normally this description alone would make me roll my eyes. I'm not a comic book girl. I've seen exactly zero Marvel movies.

But The Boys is not your average superhero story, and frankly, the soundtrack alone makes it worthwhile.

In its three seasons so far the show has featured tunes from the likes of Anderson .Paak, Chris Isaak, The Clash, Iggy Pop, The Runaways, The Rolling Stones, Talking Heads, N.W.A. and Elton John.

But one iconic artist stands alone as a sort of recurring theme in the show. A legendary musician whose signature songs play like a separate character in the show.

Billy Joel.

I don't want to give any spoilers for those who want to give The Boys a binge, so I'll just say it relates to Quaid's character's love of the "Piano Man," as well to a traumatic event in his past.

But since about a half dozen Billy Joel classics are highlighted in the show, he's got to be featured in today's SoundTRAX.

From the Amazon Prime series The Boys and originally from his 1982 album, The Nylon Curtain, it's Billy Joel with "Pressure."