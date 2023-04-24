© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: John Mellencamp announces new album with powerful single "Hey God"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 24, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

John Mellencamp is not one to hold back. He’s no stranger to speaking his mind. Previously, he’s passionately spoken out on political and social issues, and advocated for American farmers via song and Farm Aid participation. With his new song, “Hey God,” he takes on gun violence.

This previews his forthcoming album, Orpheus Descending, the 25th album of his career and is said to be one of his most personal to date. It will be released June 25th.

From “Hey God”-

“Weapons and guns, are they really my rights? Laws written a long time ago. No one could imagine the sight of so many dead on the floor. Hey, God, if you’re still there, would you please come down? We can’t take it anymore.”

“So what do you really have in mind for us now. We know that you’re not on our side. A few words of wisdom written down, Ain’t enough to sustain us anymore.”

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons