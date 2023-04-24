listen hear! Song of the Day: John Mellencamp announces new album with powerful single "Hey God"

John Mellencamp is not one to hold back. He’s no stranger to speaking his mind. Previously, he’s passionately spoken out on political and social issues, and advocated for American farmers via song and Farm Aid participation. With his new song, “Hey God,” he takes on gun violence.

This previews his forthcoming album, Orpheus Descending, the 25th album of his career and is said to be one of his most personal to date. It will be released June 25th.

From “Hey God”-

“Weapons and guns, are they really my rights? Laws written a long time ago. No one could imagine the sight of so many dead on the floor. Hey, God, if you’re still there, would you please come down? We can’t take it anymore.”

“So what do you really have in mind for us now. We know that you’re not on our side. A few words of wisdom written down, Ain’t enough to sustain us anymore.”