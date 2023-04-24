© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Ray Charles "Georgia On My Mind" (Midnight Special, 1976)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published April 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Georgia native Ray Charles recorded a rendition of "Georgia On My Mind" in 1960 that would live on forever. Originally written in 1930 by Hoagy Carmichael with lyrics by Stuart Gorrell, the song gained new life when the soul legend decided put his classic spin on it. On this day in 1979, his version of "Georgia On My Mind" was officially designated the State Song of Georgia.

This video catches Charles during an appearance on the music variety show Burt Sugarman's Midnight Special. He's accompanied by a full band and a lush horn section, giving "Georgia On My Mind" the dreamy mood that made Ray Charles' version his signature song.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
