Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Hannah Jadagu "Admit It"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 21, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

New York-via-Texas singer and songwriter Hannah Jadagu has just shared the new single, “Admit It.” It’s the latest preview from her first full-length album, Aperture, set for release May 19th on Sub Pop Records.

The new track is lovingly dedicated to her sister who exposed her to the many artists who have inspired her and influenced her sound.

Speaking about the track, Hannah explained: “‘Admit It’ is centered around being there for someone you typically lean on. It’s about the value of a certain strength and support that can come from family. I wanted that same idea to come across in the production of the song, which is inspired by music I listened to during my childhood.”

Check out the Sterling Smith-directed “Admit It” video below.

