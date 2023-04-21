Fleetwood Mac Friday Ride Home Playlist 4-21-23

The Friday Ride Home today was a blissful hour of Fleetwood Mac curated by our WFPK Sunday morning/afternoon host Kimmet Cantwell. Kimmet is known for being a longtime musician and fixture of the Louisville music scene. She is also known as the frontwoman for the Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band - Back 2 Mac. They will also be headlining Waterfront Wednesday on the Big 4 Lawn on September 27th! Enjoy this wonderful hour of music by one of the most successful bands of all time on today's Friday Ride Home!