© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Fleetwood Mac Friday Ride Home Playlist 4-21-23

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
Kimmet.png
Danny Flanigan
/
Kimmet Cantwell in Back 2 Mac

The Friday Ride Home today was a blissful hour of Fleetwood Mac curated by our WFPK Sunday morning/afternoon host Kimmet Cantwell. Kimmet is known for being a longtime musician and fixture of the Louisville music scene. She is also known as the frontwoman for the Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band - Back 2 Mac. They will also be headlining Waterfront Wednesday on the Big 4 Lawn on September 27th! Enjoy this wonderful hour of music by one of the most successful bands of all time on today's Friday Ride Home!

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content