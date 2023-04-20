© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Grace Jones "Private Life"

John Timmons
Published April 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

“Private Life” was written by the Pretender’s Chrissie Hynde and included on their 1980 self-titled debut album. The same year, the track was covered by Grace Jones on her first post-disco album, Warm Leatherette, and released as the third single. The album features contributions from the legendary reggae production duo Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare.

Hynde is quoted as saying: “Like all the other London punks, I wanted to do reggae, and I wrote "Private Life". When I first heard Grace's version I thought 'Now that's how it's supposed to sound!' In fact it was one of the high points of my career - what with Sly and Robbie being the masters, and Grace Jones with her scorching delivery.”

John Timmons
John Timmons
