listen hear! Song of the Day: Foo Fighters return with emotional single "Rescued" in advance of new album, But Here We Are

It’s been a trying year for Foo Fighters since the unexpected death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band is making a triumphant return with the new song, “Rescued.” It’s the first preview of their upcoming album, But Here We Are, set for release June 2nd on the Roswell Records/RCA Records label.

Described in a press release as “the first chapter of the band’s new life, the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.” Calling the album, “brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.”

“But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single “Rescued,” the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.”