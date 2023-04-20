Jordan Wilson Coalition is ready to make their debut "NOW"

Jordan Wilson Coalition is a soulful, funky alt-blues and rock band based in the KY-IN-OH tri-state region with a new song called "NOW." The group is led by guitarist and songwriter Jordan Wilson, who was born in Cincinnati, OH and raised in Carrollton, KY. He taught himself to play guitar at 14, and over the years, gained experience in church and local talent shows.

Wilson later attended Northern Kentucky University, where he was able to find his place in the Cincinnati music scene. It was during that time that he was able to build the Jordan Wilson Coalition, who have been making sounds together for several years now. Those years have built up to the debut of their very first single "NOW." Listen to the soulful blues-rock song here!