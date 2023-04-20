IT'S ALIVE: Luther Vandross "A House Is Not a Home" (19th NAACP Image Awards, 1987)
Soul music icon Luther Vandross was born on this day in 1951. Throughout the 1970's Vandross made a career singing background vocals for a wide range of artists, from Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, and Chaka Khan, to Bette Midler, Diana Ross, and even David Bowie. It wasn't until 1981 that he made a solo debut, when he wrote and produced the album Never Too Much.
The only song on the album not written by Vandross was the Burt Bacharach/Hal David classic "A House Is Not a Home," originally recorded by Dionne Warwick. This performance finds Vandross at the 19th NAACP Image Awards in 1987, singing the loving song while Warwick sits misty-eyed in the audience.