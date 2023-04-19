VIDEO: Exclusive performance from Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes

Check out this emotional performance from Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith. He did an intimate, acoustic set in the WFPK Performance Studio exclusively for WFPK members while touring behind Dawes' latest album "Misadventures of Doomscroller," and less than a week after founding member Wylie Gelber announced his departure from the band.

