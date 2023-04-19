© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

VIDEO: Exclusive performance from Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes

Louisville Public Media | By J. Tyler Franklin
Published April 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
Recorded 3/5/23 at WFPK in Louisville, Ky.

Check out this emotional performance from Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith. He did an intimate, acoustic set in the WFPK Performance Studio exclusively for WFPK members while touring behind Dawes' latest album "Misadventures of Doomscroller," and less than a week after founding member Wylie Gelber announced his departure from the band.

For more exclusive performances like this, be sure to visit the WFPK YouTube channel and subscribe to be the first to know when new videos are published!

J. Tyler Franklin
Tyler is the photographer and videographer for LPM. Email Tyler at tfranklin@lpm.org
