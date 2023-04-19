Producing A Kind Generation encourages living a full life on new single "T.Y.T."

Louisville band Producing A Kind Generation just shared a brand new single called "T.Y.T." (short for "take your time"). The song is a look into the band's upcoming EP Life Is A Miracle. The acronym of the title spells Liam, the name of songwriter, guitarist, and lead vocalist Dre Smith's son.

As evident in the lyrics of the new single, the EP is expected to hold a consistent theme of hopefulness. Smith recently told Laura Shine how that hopefulness was inspired by his time teaching guitar to children at a summer music camp. He said, "you can attribute that pinch of hopefulness to the kiddos; in general, every pinch of hopefulness should be attributed to the kiddos."

Producing A Kind Generation will be performing at WFPK's first Waterfront Wednesday of the season on April 26th on The Big Four Lawn in Waterfront Park. Life Is A Miracle is set to be released on April 30.

