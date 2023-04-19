© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: The Band "The Weight" (Woodstock, 1969)

By Otis Junior
Published April 19, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today, we remember Levon Helm, co-founder of Canadian-American band The Band. They were originally known as The Hawks, backing band for rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins, in the late 50's. Later, after parting with Hawkins in 1963, they were briefly known as the Levon Helm Sextet. They eventually gained prominence as a backing band for Bob Dylan.

By 1967, the Band started building a collection of their own music, and in 1968, they released their debut album Music from Big Pink (named after the large pink house where the music was created). The following year, they appeared at the legendary Woodstock Music Music and Art Fair. This footage shows The Band there, playing "The Weight," one of the most memorable songs from their debut.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
