LouiEvolve: "We could see that that was something that the community really needed"

Dave.Will.Chris, hip-hop artist and co-founder of the LouiEvolve Hip-Hop and Arts Festival, stopped by our performance studio to tell us more about the upcoming event. He talked about LouiEvolve's mission as a community-driven collective, the wide range of artists on the festival lineup, and what else the three day event has to offer outside of concerts. He also brought performers Allen Vice and Nise the Nymph to give us an in-studio preview of what's to come.

Listen to the interview and performances here; lineup, schedule, and everything you need to know about the festival is at LouiEvolve.co.