© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

LouiEvolve: "We could see that that was something that the community really needed"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published April 18, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT
031723_LouiEvolve_Festival Poster_via LouiEvolve.jpg
LouiEvolve
/
Organizers want to show how much of cultural hip-hop influences with a variety of events including concerts, a fashion show and a poetry slam.

Dave.Will.Chris, hip-hop artist and co-founder of the LouiEvolve Hip-Hop and Arts Festival, stopped by our performance studio to tell us more about the upcoming event. He talked about LouiEvolve's mission as a community-driven collective, the wide range of artists on the festival lineup, and what else the three day event has to offer outside of concerts. He also brought performers Allen Vice and Nise the Nymph to give us an in-studio preview of what's to come.

Listen to the interview and performances here; lineup, schedule, and everything you need to know about the festival is at LouiEvolve.co.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior