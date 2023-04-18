listen hear! Song of the Day: The Hold Steady "Grand Junction"

We are extremely excited to have The Hold Steady join us this year during the 21st season of WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday! They are headlining the June 28th show. Louisville natives The Watson Twins and Turbo Nut are also part of the festivities.

The Hold Steady recently kicked off their year-long 20th-anniversary celebration with the release of the new album, The Price of Progress, and extensive tour in support.

They have shared the official music video for "Grand Junction," the opening track on the new album.

Band frontman Craig Finn explained, "This video captures part of this year's installment of The Weekender, an annual and magical three days in London filled with community, song, and celebration. 2023 was our best one yet, and we are very pleased it became the foundation for this video for the first song on our new album."

The video was shot on location in the UK at London's Electric Ballroom during the band's Weekender show on March 10, 2023 by photographer/filmmaker Lee Allen. Watch below: